  • October 25, 2019

Landgraf announces Odessa meeting for House Mass Violence Prevention Panel

Landgraf announces Odessa meeting for House Mass Violence Prevention Panel

Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 1:54 pm

Landgraf announces Odessa meeting for House Mass Violence Prevention Panel

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, has announced a hearing of the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety for 9 a.m. Nov. 7 in the Zant Community Room at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

The public is invited to attend and provide testimony regarding the impact of the mass shooting that occurred in Odessa on Aug. 31, 2019, a news release said.

“I’m calling on Odessans to once again show up and make your voices heard,” Landgraf said in the release. “This is your opportunity to speak directly to elected officials from across the state to share your thoughts and concerns about solutions to prevent acts of mass violence in Texas without having to make the six-hour drive to Austin.”

“I want to thank Chairman (Drew) Darby, a fellow West Texan, for choosing to hold a hearing in Odessa,” Landgraf continued. “This is a necessary step as our community continues to heal in the aftermath of the Aug. 31 attack. In addition to myself and Chairman Darby, there are 11 other members of the committee who will be there to listen to everyone who wants to testify.”

Posted in on Friday, October 25, 2019 1:54 pm.

