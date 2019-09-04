Landgraf hosting town halls

Landgraf will provide a brief on the state’s response to Saturday’s mass shooting in Odessa and discuss the 2019 legislative session. Landgraf encourages his fellow West Texans to take this opportunity to share their thoughts.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for West Texans to hear directly from their elected officials,” Landgraf said. “These town halls are an opportunity for folks to share their thoughts and concerns as we work together to heal as a community.”

Ward County

>> 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 East Monahans Parkway, Monahans.

Andrews County

>> 6 p.m. to 7:30 p .m. Tuesday at the Andrews Business & Technology Center, 201 NW Avenue D.

Odessa

>> 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Odessa College in the in the Zant Room, at the Saulsbury Campus Center, 201 W University Blvd., Odessa.

West Odessa

>> 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Kellus Turner Community Center, 2262 West Sycamore Drive.

Winkler County

>> 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Poor Daddy’s BBQ, 123 N. Mulberry, Kermit.