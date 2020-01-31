Gray vows changes if elected

As a disabled veteran, Casey Gray has learned firsthand about veterans’ issues and will take that experience to Washington if he wins the 11th Congressional District race.

One of 10 Republicans vying for his party’s nomination in the March 3 primary and probable May 26 runoff, Gray said, “The Veterans Administration wants to pump us full of opioids and Dilaudid, but we need options and have not been given options.

“Most of the VA’s drugs come from China and they want to dump those on us and basically sedate us. I haven’t had any pain medications in two years.

“I’m the only candidate talking about marijuana,” said Gray, a 38-year-old Odessa native who graduated from high school at Bangs, near Brownwood. “All the other candidates have said they would block marijuana, but hemp has been licensed and is coming to Texas.

“Cancer patients and others needing pain management, epileptics and veterans suffering with PTSD issues should have the option of using medical marijuana.”

Gray is also concerned about U.S.-Mexico border security, the need for a wall and reforming immigration policy.

As a youth, he worked in an oilfield rig shop and in a variety of other jobs before joining the Navy and serving on two special boat teams with the SEALS. He also served in the Army, graduated from Ranger School and was deployed to Iraq four times.

Asked what voters are telling him, Gray said, “They’re very positive.

“They love that after my service and injuries in a helicopter crash where I died and was revived, I’m willing to come back and serve.

“I didn’t want to run for Congress,” he said. “This is something that I feel I have a duty to do. There is a lack of leadership in Washington and we need people who aren’t there for careerism or a paycheck. I want to go to Congress to make changes.

“Most congressmen get in there and believe they are above their constituents. They sit in an ivory tower.”

Gray has greatly enjoyed the experience of campaigning and participating in candidates’ forums around the 29-county district. “I don’t give politically correct answers,” he said.

“I give the direct, factual answers that people need. They’d rather have hard answers and solutions.”

Gray said he has developed cordial relationships with all the other candidates and has been so impressed by them that he would offer them jobs if he were elected. “I love that people are willing to take their time and help me out,” he said.

“I want to thank the taxpayers who are in this case the employers. The candidates are the employees interviewing for this job and this interview process has been absolutely amazing.

“I’ll spend less than $50,000 on my race and will never accept lobby money. The last time I checked, District 11 was not up for sale.”

Monday is the final day to register to vote in the March primaries.

Here are other important dates for this year’s election:

>> Feb. 18: Early voting begins for the Texas primaries and ends 10 days later. Visit co.ector.tx.us/page/ ector.elections for more information about Ector County voting.

>> Feb. 21: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail in the primaries.

>> Feb. 28: Early voting ends.

>> March 3: Election Day.