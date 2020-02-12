  • February 12, 2020

President Donald Trump endorses Pfluger

President Donald Trump endorses Pfluger

Posted: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 4:06 pm

Odessa American

President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Lt. Col. August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) in the Republican Primary for Texas’ 11th Congressional District via Twitter.

The tweet: @AugustPfluger is a Great Veteran and Strong Leader for Texas where he is running for Congress. He will protect your #2A, fight for our Farmers, Oil/Gas Workers, and he supports our #MAGA & #KAG Agenda. August has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

Pfluger, in a news release, said it is “an incredible honor to the have the support of President Trump”.

Pfluger is running in the GOP primary for the seat that is left open with the coming retirement of Congressman Mike Conaway (R-Midland).

Posted in on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 4:06 pm. | Tags: , , ,

