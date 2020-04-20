Hogg seeks end to gridlock

SAN ANGELO Democratic congressional nominee Jon Mark Hogg is a serious man who has undertaken an idealistic enterprise.

Running against well-heeled Republican nominee August Pfluger II of San Angelo in the Nov. 3 general election, Hogg counts on voters’ fatigue with Washington gridlock and his appeal to average citizens to win in the heavily Republican 11th Congressional District.

“One of the problems we have in our country is that anyone who has a different idea than ours is evil or the enemy,” said Hogg, an attorney and former San Angelo city councilman. “I think people are tired of the environment in Washington and the leadership we’ve had. We need someone who is willing to reach across the aisle and work with the other side.

“My theme is common folk, common sense and common decency, which we haven’t had in Washington for a long time. I’m concerned for our country in the long haul because of Congress’s complete inability to accomplish real systemic changes. We need to send a man to Congress who is not focused on playing the political game but is more interested in what needs to be done to best represent the people of this district.”

The 54-year-old candidate’s top issue is bolstering rural health care in the big west-east-running district, where only about half of the 29 counties have a regular medical facility and an emergency may necessitate a 100-mile drive. “It can be a life and death issue,” he said.

“The crisis is brought home further by the fact that the hospitals in Odessa, Midland and San Angelo are overburdened.”

Hogg (pronounced Hoag) is a native of Bullard, south of Tyler, who lived in Beaumont, Trinidad-Tobago and El Paso as his father Gayle worked as a Southern Baptist pastor, missionary and publisher. His mom’s name is Sylvia.

He worked his way through Baylor University for a political science degree and graduated from St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio. Certified in labor and employment law, he is a partner in the San Angelo branch of the Jackson Walker firm. He and his wife Claire, a San Angelo native, have two children.

Ironically, he lived next door to the Pflugers for two years in the early 1990s when his future opponent was in high school. Hogg was on the San Angelo City Council from 2006-10 and serves on the Concho City’s parks and recreation advisory board and tax increment reinvestment zone board.

He attends a Southern Baptist church and a Greek Orthodox Church, quipping, “I’m a Baptodox.”

Working at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hogg said, “It’s hard to run for Congress when you can’t talk to anybody.

“I can offer something my opponent (a 42-year-old recently retired Air Force fighter pilot) can’t. I have practiced law here for 28 years and have represented governmental entities all over the district. I’ve had cases in most of the counties, so I don’t have to learn the district.”

Hogg said the U.S. House of Representatives will be controlled by Democrats next year and the 11th would do better with a congressman from the majority party. He is not related to James Stephen “Big Jim” Hogg, who was governor of Texas from 1891-95 and for whom a South Texas county is named.

Hogg’s law partner, Sam Allen, said he is a man of varied interests who has acted in community theater and produced the Shakespearean comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” outdoors last year. “The first time I met him, he was a law clerk at a firm here and I thought he was precocious,” Allen said.

“Then I came to learn that Jon Mark is scary smart. You wouldn’t know it if you just ran into him at a dinner party, but he has an amazing command of present and past information and knowledge. I think that’s what draws him to the Greek Orthodox Church. It’s surprising that he can have those characteristics and still be a common, everyday guy.

“He knows the changes that need to come about in government and he has the wherewithal to carry them out without regard to any particular political party.”

The Rev. Mark Moeller of Richmond, southwest of Houston, said Hogg “is a good, decent and kind man who doesn’t just talk about the need to care for the marginalized, he puts feet to his caring.

“If he’s elected, he will make sure they have a voice,” Moeller said. “Jon Mark is a family man of deep Christian faith. He is not wealthy because he represents people who can’t afford to pay him the rates that a lot of attorneys demand.

“That’s why so much of his work is in employment law, caring for people who feel like they have been taken advantage of by employers and corporations.”

Asked how much he will spend on the race, Hogg said it “won’t be over a few hundred thousand.

“It costs an average of $3 million to win an open congressional seat and one of the problems is the idea that you have to be rich or sponsored by rich people,” he said. “But money doesn’t vote.

“I come from working class people. My dad was the first one of his family to go to college and my grandmother was a welder who built destroyers and liberty ships at Orange during World War II. My multicultural background has taught me how the less fortunate live and how people may see issues from different points of view.

“That’s where the idea of compromise comes in. I understand what their concerns are so that we can move forward.”