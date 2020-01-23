ENDORSEMENT: Texas Values Action endorses Berryhill

“Texas Values Action proudly endorses Jamie Berryhill for Congress in District 11. Jamie is a pro-family leader who will fight for life and religious freedom,” Texas Values Action said in a statement on social media.

Texas Values is a nonprofit organization born out of First Liberty Institute to uphold the values of faith, family and freedom in Texas, a news release said. They are associated with Family Policy Alliance, a public-policy partner of Focus on the Family, and recognized by the Family Research Council.