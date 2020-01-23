  • January 23, 2020

ENDORSEMENT: Texas Values Action endorses Berryhill - Odessa American: State Government

ENDORSEMENT: Texas Values Action endorses Berryhill

Posted: Thursday, January 23, 2020 3:09 pm

Odessa American

Odessan Jamie Berryhill, Congressional candidate for Texas District 11 has been endorsed by Texas Values Action, the advocacy arm of Texas Values.

“Texas Values Action proudly endorses Jamie Berryhill for Congress in District 11. Jamie is a pro-family leader who will fight for life and religious freedom,” Texas Values Action said in a statement on social media.

Texas Values is a nonprofit organization born out of First Liberty Institute to uphold the values of faith, family and freedom in Texas, a news release said. They are associated with Family Policy Alliance, a public-policy partner of Focus on the Family, and recognized by the Family Research Council.

Posted in on Thursday, January 23, 2020 3:09 pm. | Tags: , ,

