Landgraf won’t seek Conaway’s seat

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf will not seek a seat in Congress, but will run for his fourth term in the Texas House of Representatives saying there is still much work still to be done in his district and in Texas.

Speculation that the popular Landgraf, R-Odessa, would seek the District 11 seat left up for grabs with the announced retirement of U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway has been ongoing since July when Conaway said he would not seek the seat he has held since 2004.

“After weeks of prayers and countless discussions regarding where I can serve most effectively and immediately as a strong, conservative voice for West Texas, I’m proud to announce I am running for re-election as state representative,” Landgraf said.

Landgraf recently won the endorsement of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for his re-election to the Texas House, which has a primary in March and a general election in November 2020. Thus far, no one else has announced a challenge to Landgraf.

He said it is a crucial time for West Texas and that he wanted to end speculation that he would seek Conaway’s seat.

“I’m grateful for the outpouring of encouragement from so many fellow West Texans to take my hard work, transparency and proven record of conservative accomplishments to the federal level and run for Congress. Shelby and I gave more than a month of serious thought and prayerful consideration to that idea.”

He said now, more than ever, Odessa and “our corner of West Texas needs a proven leader who can cut through the bureaucracy and get things done on the state level. I’ve helped deliver record-breaking state funding for Permian Basin roads and schools, ushered property tax reform, and protected life at every turn.”

He said there is more work to be done in Texas.

“West Texas needs additional infrastructure funding, continual protection against tax increases, and someone who has the creativity and conservative principles to protect our constitutional rights while promoting public safety. I refuse to leave this crucial work incomplete. I cannot abandon the four counties I proudly serve in the Texas House of Representatives during this critical time.”

He said after faith and family, the people of West Texas are his priority. “I’m not interested in advancing a political career just because I can. Instead, I believe in serving others and applying my conservative grit and proven experience in a place where I can be the most effective for West Texas. Right now, that place is in the Texas Capitol and that’s why I’m called to continue serving in the Texas House of Representatives.”

Landgraf is a native Odessan and rancher and practices law at Todd, Barron, Thomason, Hudman & Bebout, P.C.

“I’m more inspired than ever to fight for West Texas and our state. I humbly ask for your vote and continued support to serve as your state representative,” Landgraf said Tuesday.

Conaway announced his retirement six months into his eighth and final term in the House of Representatives because Texas has an early primary in March 2020, he said during a news conference in July.

Conaway in July said his retirement has nothing to do with Republicans losing the majority in the House of Representatives, or tension on the House floor. He said he would finish his third term as the chair of the House Agriculture Committee, and would be terming out. The next committee chair he could compete for would be the House Armed Services Committee, which has two members ahead of Conaway in seniority, and the chairmanship would be a six-year commitment.

“This is a perfect time to transition,” Conaway said. “One of the things I’ve told folks all along is that when I’m no longer in a leadership position, I’m coming home. And that will occur at the end of this term.”

Robert Tucker of Comanche announced his plans to run in August as did Midland’s J. Ross Lacy for the District 11 seat. No one other than Landgraf has announced plans to run for Landgraf’s state house seat.