  • October 3, 2019

Landgraf asks for public participation in Senate Committee hearing - Odessa American: State Government

e-Edition Subscribe

Landgraf asks for public participation in Senate Committee hearing

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 3, 2019 1:56 pm

Landgraf asks for public participation in Senate Committee hearing oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, is asking Odessans to participate in the upcoming hearing of the Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety.

The hearing will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Deaderick Hall at Odessa College.

The public is invited to attend and there will be information about the impact of the mass shooting that happened on Aug. 31 in Odessa. Seven people were killed and 25 injured during a shooting spree by Seth Ator, who was killed by law enforcement near Cinergy Theater.

 “This committee hearing provides an opportunity for folks to share their thoughts and concerns as we work together to heal as a community, state and nation,” Landgraf said in a press release. “I’m thankful the voices of Odessans and West Texans will be heard during these proceedings.”

Landgraf is a member of the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety and he’s tentatively scheduled to conduct its own hearing in Odessa before the end of 2019.

“I’m grateful to Lt. Gov. (Dan) Patrick and Chairwoman (Joan) Huffman for providing Odessans with a chance to speak to their state elected officials without having to make the six hour drive to Austin,” Landgraf said in the release. “But if you can’t make it to this hearing, don’t worry, you will have another opportunity later this year.”

Posted in on Thursday, October 3, 2019 1:56 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
87°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: SE at 13mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 64°
Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

friday

weather
High 85°/Low 65°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

saturday

weather
High 89°/Low 66°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]