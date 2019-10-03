Landgraf asks for public participation in Senate Committee hearing

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, is asking Odessans to participate in the upcoming hearing of the Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety.

The hearing will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Deaderick Hall at Odessa College.

The public is invited to attend and there will be information about the impact of the mass shooting that happened on Aug. 31 in Odessa. Seven people were killed and 25 injured during a shooting spree by Seth Ator, who was killed by law enforcement near Cinergy Theater.

“This committee hearing provides an opportunity for folks to share their thoughts and concerns as we work together to heal as a community, state and nation,” Landgraf said in a press release. “I’m thankful the voices of Odessans and West Texans will be heard during these proceedings.”

Landgraf is a member of the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety and he’s tentatively scheduled to conduct its own hearing in Odessa before the end of 2019.

“I’m grateful to Lt. Gov. (Dan) Patrick and Chairwoman (Joan) Huffman for providing Odessans with a chance to speak to their state elected officials without having to make the six hour drive to Austin,” Landgraf said in the release. “But if you can’t make it to this hearing, don’t worry, you will have another opportunity later this year.”