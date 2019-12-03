  • December 3, 2019

TDLR permanently revokes Odessa man’s massage therapist license - Odessa American: State Government

TDLR permanently revokes Odessa man’s massage therapist license

Posted: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 5:35 pm

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has permanently revoked an Odessa man’s massage therapist license for engaging in prohibited sexual contact with two different women during massages.

Frank Garcia Acosta signed a settlement agreement with the department revoking his massage therapist license for the rest of his life, a news release said. The terms of the Agreed Order state that Acosta will never be eligible to practice massage therapy or own a massage establishment in Texas.

According to the agreed order, Acosta acknowledges that TDLR determined that he violated TDLR massage therapy rules by engaging in prohibited sexual conduct with two different clients, the release said.

Acosta signed a negotiated settlement agreement with TDLR acknowledging the accusations against him, but without admitting to the alleged violations. In signing the agreement, Acosta agreed to the lifetime revocation of his Texas massage therapist license and agreed that he will never own a massage establishment in Texas, the release said.

“Most massage therapists are law-abiding care providers, but we will do what we need to do to protect the public from people who should not be in this profession,” said Brian E. Francis, TDLR executive director, said in the release. “A lifetime ban from practicing massage therapy and from owning a massage establishment is the type of consumer protection that Texans deserve.”

