Progress being made to end domestic violence

Advocates against domestic violence are coming together this month to honor lives lost and celebrate recently enacted legislation that could contribute to the eradication of intimate partner violence.

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, highlighted two laws that went into effect beginning September at the Domestic Violence Awareness Month launch hosted by Crisis Center of West Texas and Safe Place of the Permian Basin on Tuesday at the Ector County Courthouse.

“I know the need (for this event) still exists because this year the Odessa Police Department has investigated 1,068 instances of domestic violence in the first seven months (of 2019),” Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said.

Landgraf echoed remarks made by law enforcement officials and said efforts made to spread awareness about domestic violence can build momentum for progress and change to ripple out to the capitol.

He said the voices of those who stand against intimate partner violence produce results like the passing of legislation like “Monica’s law,” which creates an online, searchable and public database listing protective orders issued by Texas courts as a result of domestic violence after a due process hearing.

Monica Deming became an inspiration for the legislation after she was murdered in her Odessa home by her ex-boyfriend in an act of domestic violence in 2015.

Deming’s father and former Odessa police officer, Jon Nielsen, said family members would have been able to know that her abuser had a history of domestic violence had a database been available.

The OA previously reported that the ex-boyfriend was able to hide this information from OPD due to the protective orders issued against him being from other jurisdictions.

“Monica’s law is now the law of the state of Texas,” Landgraf told the audience. “Now when a judge issues a protective order, issued after a due process hearing for domestic violence, that protective order goes into a database that is searchable by the public and is searchable by the men and women of law enforcement so we can detect and see the patterns of domestic violence.”

“Individuals will be able to protect themselves against that because you’re empowered with knowledge, and you might be able to avoid being in a relationship in the first place that is going to be plagued by domestic violence,” Landgraf continued.

Nielsen said this law came into being because of thousands of Texans banding together.

Jenny Dorsey, Deming’s older sister, said more awareness for domestic violence is necessary for communities across the country.

“It’s important for people to recognize because I never thought it would touch my family,” she said. “I never thought this would be something I would be exposed to.”

Nielson and Dorsey presented Landgraf with a plaque during the awareness month launch recognizing his role in the passage of the legislation.

“The whole concept of the plaque, (which features a door knocker), is that it all started with a knock on the door because Brooks Landgraf literally knocked on my dad’s door days after my sister’s murder,” Dorsey said. “It’s amazing to think about how many doors this law is going to open for people.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also signed House Bill 902, authored by Landgraf, into law last month. The law increases the penalty for knowingly assaulting a pregnant woman. Perpetrators of those attacks will now be subject to a third-degree felony prosecution instead of a class A misdemeanor prosecution.

Landgraf said these laws are small victories in an ongoing battle to end domestic violence.