ENDORSEMENT: Berryhill endorsed by Texas Right to Life

Congressional candidate for District 11 Jamie Berryhill was endorsed Saturday by Texas Right to Life.

Texas Right to Life is a Christian organization whose members, directors, staff and affiliated local chapters seek to articulate and protect the Right to Life of defenseless human beings, born and unborn through legal, peaceful and prayerful means. This commitment is derived from a belief that each human being, from the moment of fertilization until natural death, has an immeasurable dignity and inalienable Right to Life, the group’s website details.

“Texas Right to Life is proud to endorse Jamie Berryhill for Congress, US House District 11! We are confident he will represent the Pro-Life values of Central Texas with passion, pride, and a strong Christian faith,” a Texas Right to Life social media statement detailed.

“I am deeply honored to be endorsed by Texas Right to Life, an organization that acknowledges and endeavors to defend the sacred value of all life,” said Berryhill.