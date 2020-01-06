  • January 6, 2020

ENDORSEMENT: Berryhill endorsed by Texas Right to Life - Odessa American: State Government

e-Edition Subscribe

ENDORSEMENT: Berryhill endorsed by Texas Right to Life

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 5:37 pm

ENDORSEMENT: Berryhill endorsed by Texas Right to Life oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Congressional candidate for District 11 Jamie Berryhill was endorsed Saturday by Texas Right to Life.

Texas Right to Life is a Christian organization whose members, directors, staff and affiliated local chapters seek to articulate and protect the Right to Life of defenseless human beings, born and unborn through legal, peaceful and prayerful means. This commitment is derived from a belief that each human being, from the moment of fertilization until natural death, has an immeasurable dignity and inalienable Right to Life, the group’s website details.

“Texas Right to Life is proud to endorse Jamie Berryhill for Congress, US House District 11! We are confident he will represent the Pro-Life values of Central Texas with passion, pride, and a strong Christian faith,” a Texas Right to Life social media statement detailed.

“I am deeply honored to be endorsed by Texas Right to Life, an organization that acknowledges and endeavors to defend the sacred value of all life,” said Berryhill.

Posted in on Monday, January 6, 2020 5:37 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
39°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: NNW at 4mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 31°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 61°/Low 34°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 63°/Low 45°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]