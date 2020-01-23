Courtesy Photo
August Pfluger
August Pfluger
Posted: Thursday, January 23, 2020 3:01 pm
ENDORSEMENT: Police association backs Pfluger
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
The Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) announced its endorsement of Lt. Col. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, in the Republican Primary for Texas’ 11th Congressional District.
“As someone who has served in uniform for nearly two decades, August Pfluger knows what it takes to keep our country safe,” said Mitch Landry, deputy executive director of government affairs. “There is no better choice than someone with such unparalleled service experience and demonstrated passion for this county. August Pfluger will be able to work hand-in-hand with peace officers from day one to protect the people of Texas,” a news release stated.
Posted in
State Government
on
Thursday, January 23, 2020 3:01 pm.
| Tags:
August Pfluger,
Republican Primary,
Texas Municipal Police Association