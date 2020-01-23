  • January 23, 2020

ENDORSEMENT: Police association backs Pfluger

More Information

>> Texas Municipal police Association

Posted: Thursday, January 23, 2020 3:01 pm

ENDORSEMENT: Police association backs Pfluger oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) announced its endorsement of Lt. Col. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, in the Republican Primary for Texas’ 11th Congressional District.

“As someone who has served in uniform for nearly two decades, August Pfluger knows what it takes to keep our country safe,” said Mitch Landry, deputy executive director of government affairs. “There is no better choice than someone with such unparalleled service experience and demonstrated passion for this county. August Pfluger will be able to work hand-in-hand with peace officers from day one to protect the people of Texas,” a news release stated.

Posted in on Thursday, January 23, 2020 3:01 pm. | Tags: , ,

