ENDORSEMENT: Former Stephenville mayor endorses Pfluger

STEPHENVILLE Former Stephenville Mayor, Col. Kenny Weldon, USAF (Ret.) announced his endorsement of Lt. Col. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, in the campaign to represent Texas’ 11th Congressional District. Weldon served three terms as the Mayor of Stephenville from 2012-2018.

“As a fellow Christian, Texan, and Air Force officer, it’s an honor to endorse August Pfluger for Congress,” Weldon said in a news release. “August has dedicated his life to defending this country and I believe he’s the right choice to defend our conservative values in Washington. August is a person of integrity, who understands commitment, hard work, and selfless service to others…the citizens of our community can trust August to fight for our constitutional rights, secure our border, and protect our way of life.”

A native of Stephenville, Weldon served 26 years in the U.S. Air Force before retiring in 2011. While on active duty, he served as an Air Force civil engineer officer and led organizations at the installation, military department, and Secretary of Defense levels. For his service, Weldon received the Defense Superior Service Medal and Legion of Merit.