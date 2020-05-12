Landgraf issues notes from conference call with governor

A press release from the office of Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, after a conference call with Gov. Greg Abbott:

Just wrapped up a call with Gov. Greg Abbott and other state reps. from across Texas to talk about the latest developments in the re-opening of the economy and our state’s response to COVID-19. Even though this wasn’t a public/press update, I want to be transparent with the information I receive and communicate it directly to you.

Here are the main takeaways from the call with the Governor.

1. Federal funding under the CARES Act is being distributed throughout Texas, totaling $11.24 billion to help cover COVID-19 costs at the state and local level.

2. CARES Act money cannot be used to “fill budget gaps,” but it can be used for costs directly associated with the COVID-19 response.

3. The Governor and his team are going over this with mayors and county judges now.

No big news or executive orders were announced today, but I still wanted to keep you posted with the latest.

Somewhat along these lines, I also want to let small business owners in West Texas know that on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, the Governor’s Small Business Webinar Series - West Texas will provide small business owners and entrepreneurs with timely, relevant, actionable information on COVID-19 recovery resources. Businesses will also get the chance to connect with local experts and support systems. The Monahans Chamber of Commerce will be one of the prestigious presenters!

Register here: https://bit.ly/2zrsvSE.