  • September 27, 2019

Cornyn to hold mental health roundtable - Odessa American: State Government

e-Edition Subscribe

Cornyn to hold mental health roundtable

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 27, 2019 2:45 pm

Cornyn to hold mental health roundtable oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has scheduled a mental health roundtable at 4:05 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin clinic in Midland following the Odessa mass shooting last month.

Representatives from Midland Memorial Hospital, Midland Development Corporation and Ector County Independent School District will speak about their successes and challenges with hiring and retaining qualified mental health providers, as well as local programs and tools being developed to address these issues.

The roundtable will also include information on Tech’s local initiatives to address mental health for children and adolescents.

In a news release, Cornyn said he hopes to use this discussion to guide his federal legislative response to help prevent mental health crises and mass shootings in the future.

Posted in on Friday, September 27, 2019 2:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
95°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: S at 4mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 71°
Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 91°/Low 72°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 89°/Low 71°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]