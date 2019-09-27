Cornyn to hold mental health roundtable

Representatives from Midland Memorial Hospital, Midland Development Corporation and Ector County Independent School District will speak about their successes and challenges with hiring and retaining qualified mental health providers, as well as local programs and tools being developed to address these issues.

The roundtable will also include information on Tech’s local initiatives to address mental health for children and adolescents.

In a news release, Cornyn said he hopes to use this discussion to guide his federal legislative response to help prevent mental health crises and mass shootings in the future.