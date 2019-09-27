Courtney Borchert | Odessa American
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn speaks with media on Sept. 6 at the mass shooting memorial at the corner of Sam Houston Avenue and Second Street.
Posted: Friday, September 27, 2019 2:45 pm
Cornyn to hold mental health roundtable
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has scheduled a mental health roundtable at 4:05 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin clinic in Midland following the Odessa mass shooting last month.
Representatives from Midland Memorial Hospital, Midland Development Corporation and Ector County Independent School District will speak about their successes and challenges with hiring and retaining qualified mental health providers, as well as local programs and tools being developed to address these issues.
The roundtable will also include information on Tech’s local initiatives to address mental health for children and adolescents.
In a news release, Cornyn said he hopes to use this discussion to guide his federal legislative response to help prevent mental health crises and mass shootings in the future.
