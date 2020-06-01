  • June 1, 2020

Conaway announces app challenge

Conaway announces app challenge

Posted: Monday, June 1, 2020 3:28 pm

WASHINGTON U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, announced Monday the launch of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge:

The Congressional App Challenge gives students nationwide the opportunity to engage with technology, create an original app, and have their work recognized on the national level, a news release said.

“This year is special, as the Congressional App Challenge is promoting its “Code at Home” initiative, where they have put together more resources than ever to help students learn and participate. I encourage all students, regardless of their previous experience with coding, to register for the App Challenge and further develop their skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM),” Conaway said in the release.

The Congressional App Challenge competition takes place in congressional districts across the country, and any student in middle through high school (grades 6-12) is eligible to apply. Students can work alone or with a team to create and code their own app with resources from tech and industry professionals. The deadline to register for the Challenge and submit an app is Oct. 19.

The winning apps are eligible to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building and featured on the House of Representatives’ website, www.house.gov. Winning students are also invited to a Capitol Hill Reception in Washington, D.C.

Students interested in applying can easily sign up at the App Challenge website and find more information about the challenge at tinyurl.com/y7dxardq.

