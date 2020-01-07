ENDORSEMENT: Creighton Endorses Lacy

J. Ross Lacy, a Republican candidate for Texas’s 11th Congressional District, announced Tuesday that his campaign has been endorsed by State Senator Brandon Creighton (R, SD-4).

“I’m honored to endorse J. Ross Lacy for Congress,” said Brandon Creighton. “Texas needs a conservative fighter in Congress who is committed to securing our border, draining the swamp, and standing up for President Trump. J. Ross Lacy is the conservative voice we need in Congress, and I am proud to support his campaign.”

“I’m incredibly proud to announce that our campaign has been endorsed by Senator Brandon Creighton!” said J. Ross Lacy. “Sen. Creighton is a committed conservative who fights day in, day out for our values in the Texas Senate. It’s an honor to have him on our team.”