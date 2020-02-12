ENDORSEMENT: Texas Alliance for Life endorses Batch

“I believe deeply life is God-given and that every life has value. I believe life begins at conception. I believe that every unborn baby deserves a voice and a champion,” Batch said. “My niece, Ana Grace, was born while it would have still been legal to abort her in many states. That is tragic to me. Seeing Ana Grace overcome incredible odds as one of the youngest premature babies ever to survive proves that every child deserves a chance. It’s a privilege to be endorsed by Texas Alliance for Life and I will be a relentless defender of life in Congress.”