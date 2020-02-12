  • February 12, 2020

ENDORSEMENT: Texas Alliance for Life endorses Batch

ENDORSEMENT: Texas Alliance for Life endorses Batch

Posted: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 3:20 pm

Republican businessman Brandon Batch was endorsed by the Texas Alliance for Life. Batch is seeking election to Texas’s 11th Congressional District which covers much of West Texas including the cities of Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, Andrews, Brownwood, and Granbury.

“I believe deeply life is God-given and that every life has value. I believe life begins at conception. I believe that every unborn baby deserves a voice and a champion,” Batch said. “My niece, Ana Grace, was born while it would have still been legal to abort her in many states. That is tragic to me. Seeing Ana Grace overcome incredible odds as one of the youngest premature babies ever to survive proves that every child deserves a chance. It’s a privilege to be endorsed by Texas Alliance for Life and I will be a relentless defender of life in Congress.”

Posted in on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 3:20 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

