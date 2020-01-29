Brady mayor endorses Pfluger

Brady Mayor Tony Groves on Wednesday announced his support for Lt. Col. August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) in the Republican Primary for Texas’ 11th Congressional District.
“August Pfluger is a fellow veteran who has dedicated his life to defending our country,” said Groves. “I believe that the people of this community can count on August to defend our values in Washington as well. I’m honored to endorse August Pfluger for Congress and know that he’s the man we need to secure our border, stand with President Trump, and protect our way of life.”
“I’m very honored to have Mayor Tony Groves’ support in this campaign,” said Pfluger. “I look forward to working with Mayor Groves to lead our community forward and preserve what makes our corner of Texas so special,” said Pfluger.