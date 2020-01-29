  • January 29, 2020

Lacy cites oil business experience - Odessa American: State Government

e-Edition Subscribe

Lacy cites oil business experience

Congressional candidate says industry must be protected in Washington

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 4:54 pm

Lacy cites oil business experience By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND Confronting a crowded Republican congressional primary field and a probable May 26 runoff, former Midland city councilman J. Ross Lacy is counting on a money-laden campaign chest and his credibility as an oil company president to carry him to victory.

Referring to former Air Force fighter pilot August Pfluger II and ex-congressional aide Brandon Batch, who moved home to San Angelo and Midland, respectively, to run, Lacy said, “I didn’t just move back to run for Congress.

“I’m from West Texas and I understand the oil and gas industry better than any other candidate in this race, which is extremely critical in the Permian Basin. Without oil, we don’t have an economy. I will go fight the liberal left and the Green New Deal, who want to shut down fracking and shut this industry down.”

President-CEO of the Lacy Oil Corp., Lacy said he expects to spend more than $1 million in the race to succeed the retiring 11th District Congressman Mike Conaway of Midland. “It’s not entirely my own money,” he said.

Lacy is a fourth-generation oilman whose company was founded by his granddad James W. Lacy, who got his start in the oilfields of South Texas and Oklahoma. He served six years on the Midland City Council from District 4, the western and northwestern sides of town. He has a finance degree from the University of Texas Permian Basin.

Asked what the voters are saying, Lacy said, “That we need a strong fighter in Washington who will stand with President Trump and build a wall at the southern border because we’ve got crime and drugs flooding into the State of Texas.

“They want an individual who will be a strong defender of the Second Amendment and have a strong pro-life stance because the right to life is a huge issue at the candidates’ forums. We also need to streamline the process for people who want to enter this country legally because right now the whole process takes five to 10 years while those who enter illegally get free health care and free education on the backs of the American taxpayers.”

Lacy said marshalling support for the energy business in Washington is important not only to the Basin but also to the nation because achieving energy independence is integral to national security. “We are the fastest-growing area in the country and we need my expertise in labor and transportation issues,” he said.

“I don’t know who else will be in the runoff. It might be Pfluger. When we go to the runoff, it will be a completely different campaign at that point.

“We need a man with actual experience to fight for this industry. Shaking hands and getting in front of people is a good portion of it, too. I am West Texas and I am the right individual to represent this district in the United States Congress.”

The other Republican candidates are Wesley Virdell of Brady, Robert Tucker of Comanche, Ned Luscombe of Gardendale, Gene Barber of Colorado City, J.D. Faircloth of Midland and Casey Gray and Jamie Berryhill Jr., both of Odessa. Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and Libertarian Wacey Alpha Cody, both of San Angelo, are unchallenged in the primary.

Monday is the final day to register to vote in the March primaries.

Here are other important dates for this year’s election:

>> Feb. 18: Early voting begins for the Texas primaries and ends 10 days later. Visit co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.elections for more information about Ector County voting.

>> Feb. 21: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail in the primaries.

>> Feb. 28: Early voting ends.

>> March 3: Election day.

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 4:54 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 42%
Winds: ENE at 10mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 31°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 48°/Low 31°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 57°/Low 33°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]