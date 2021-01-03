Pfluger takes oath of office today

Whether he was leading his beloved Central High School football team to victory as its quarterback or serving as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force, August Pfluger has always demonstrated a strong desire to accomplish goals.

Pfluger, who will be sworn into the House of Representatives for Texas 11th District today, says he plans to bring that same lifelong tenacity to his new role as a congressman. Pfluger and other new house members are scheduled to take their oath of office during a noon to 4 p.m. ceremony today.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity,” Pfluger said. “It’s about serving the community; the district and the future of our country.”

His first priority will be to represent his constituents in West Texas, including Odessa and Midland. Within his first few days in office Pfluger plans to introduce legislation to protect the oil industry, an integral part of the Permian Basin’s economic health.

“The Permian Basin supplies 40 percent of this country’s oil,” Pfluger said. “Within my first few days I will introduce legislation to stop the radical left from destroying the industry.”

Pfluger said the oil industry provides about 2 million jobs for Texans, the majority of those jobs in the Permian Basin.

“We’re talking about 2 million Texans whose livelihoods depend on it. The legislation I will be introducing will protect those jobs.”

For years “far-left liberal Democrats like (Vice President-elect) Kamala Harris, (President-elect Joe) Biden and (New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) OAC” have engaged in rhetoric in attempt to ban fracking, Pfluger said.

“Their rhetoric has no scientific facts to back it up,” he added. “We’ve been doing this for decades. It allows us to provide affordable energy to our country and the world.”

Born and raised in San Angelo, Pfluger earned a bachelor of science degree in political science from the United States Air Force Academy. He’s also received a master of science degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, a master of science in military and operations science from Air University and a master of science in international business and policy from Georgetown University.

Pfluger earned his commission to the U.S. Air Force in 2000, and served in active duty for duty for 20 years, flying F-22 fighter jets. He eventually reached the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Pfluger, 42, replaces long time Congressman Mike Conaway, who opted not to seek re-election, after serving in the position for eight terms.

In August 2019, Pfluger was appointed to President Trump’s National Security Council staff. In his role, Pfluger received the nation’s highest security clearance and charged with advising The President on a host of foreign and domestic threats to the nation’s security.

Pfluger resigned from the NSC after three months to run for Conaway’s seat, defeating 9 other Republican challengers. He defeated Democrat Jon Mark Hogg in the November general election.

Pfluger takes office at a perilous time in the U.S., where COVID-19 and the federal government’s response has prompted deep divisions between voters who say Trump and his administration has failed to adequately address the year-long pandemic. Avid supporters of Trump strongly disagree and have commended the president’s efforts.

President-elect Biden’s presumed victory over Trump to become the next president has created an even bitterer divide, with Trump supporters claiming voter fraud, and Biden supporters calling the claims “baseless” and “sour grapes.”

Pfluger announced on Friday that he plans to support an election challenge to the legitimacy of Biden’s presumed general election victory over Trump. The U.S. House of Representatives will reconvene on January 6 to vote whether to officially ratify election results.

Pfluger said he will oppose ratification because he believes a thorough investigation of possible election fraud is needed before Biden is officially declared president.

“It’s an honor (to be elected to Congress), but the weight of it is not lost on me,” Pfluger said. “It’s an important time in this country.

“When I made the decision to run for office, we didn’t know what we would be facing – a pandemic and an election controversy. We took a step of faith that this was the path that God had laid out for us.”