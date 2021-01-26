Pfluger named to major national security committees

WASHINGTON U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, was appointed to serve as a member on both the House Committee on Homeland Security and the House Foreign Affairs Committee for the 117th Congress.

“I am honored and excited to represent the 11th District of Texas on two fantastic committees tasked with defending the security of our nation at home and abroad,” Pfluger stated in a press release. “The most important role of the federal government is protecting our citizens from national security threats, and both of these committees will allow our district to have a seat at the table regarding immigration and border security, counterterrorism, cyber security, energy, and international trade. I will also be directly involved in advancing America’s position against global threats like China, Russia, Iran and other rogue actors, and defending American energy on the international stage.”

“With over 1,254 miles of shared border between Texas and Mexico, military intelligence training at Goodfellow Air Force Base, critical border security support operations, and a robust energy and agriculture sector throughout our district, these are more than policies, they are personal. I am thrilled that these committee assignments directly relate to protecting the critical oil and gas infrastructure and agriculture production in the 11th District. I look forward to working under the leadership of Ranking Members Katko (NY-24) and McCaul (TX-10), as well as Chairmen Thompson (MI-02) and Meeks (NY-05), as we hit the ground running to ensure the United States remains the safest, most prosperous nation in the world.”

The Committee on Homeland Security was created by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2002 in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, the press release stated. The Committee on Homeland Security is directly involved in border security, intelligence, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and the enforcement of immigration laws. The Committee was first formed as a select, non-permanent Committee to provide Congressional oversight over the development of the Department of Homeland Security. The Committee was made permanent when it was designated as a Standing Committee of the House on Jan. 4, 2005, the first day of the 109th Congress. It is led by Chairman Bennie Thompson (MI-02) and Republican Ranking Member John Katko (NY-24).

The press release also detailed that House Committee on Foreign Affairs Republicans, led by Chairman Gregory Meeks (NY-05) and Republican Ranking Member Michael McCaul (TX-10), considers legislation that impacts the diplomatic community, which includes the Department of State, the Agency for International Development (USAID), the Peace Corps, the United Nations, and the enforcement of the Arms Export Control Act.