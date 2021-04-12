  • April 12, 2021

Pfluger announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition - Odessa American: Government

Pfluger announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition

Posted: Monday, April 12, 2021 11:56 am

WASHINGTON, D.C. The office of Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) announced on Monday that it is now accepting submissions for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

The deadline for the art competition is April 25. Students can register and upload images of their artwork on Congressman Pfluger’s website pfluger.house.gov/services/art-competition.

The competition is open to all high school students in the 11th Congressional District of Texas. The winner will have their artwork featured in the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. for one year.

