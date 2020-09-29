Endorsements made for some in municipal election

The Ector County Republican Party executive board has endorsed some candidates ahead of the November municipal election.

Ector County Republican Party Chairman Tisha Crow said that the Ector County Republican executive board voted to endorse candidates about 10 days ago.

It’s been some time since she remembers the ECRP endorsing candidates for the non-partisan city council elections.

“It’s been around 10 years,” she said.

Crow said that the decision to endorse candidates is because of the current city council’s lack of responsibility to voters.

“We have a city council that is spending money irregardless of how voters feel,” she said.

The City Council approved a $93 million debt issuance in 2019 without voter approval in a 5-1 vote with both mayoral candidate Dewey Bryant and at-large candidate and current Odessa Mayor David Turner approving the vote.

Turner in a phone interview Tuesday said that the endorsements don’t mean that much because the race is non-partisan.

“I’m just running for everyone, not one party,” he said.

Turner spoke on the vote for the previous debt issuance saying that sometimes infrastructure has been put off too long and has to be dealt with, he said.

“That’s just the way I look at it.”

The candidates endorsed include District 2 candidate Rachel Minor, District 1 candidate Mark Matta, at-large candidate Denise Swanner and mayoral candidate Javier Joven. Crow said all of those endorsed have guaranteed they wouldn’t issue certificates of obligations unless there were a “real emergency” such as a tornado tearing up the town.

Joven, who is the ECRP 204 Precinct chairman, abstained from voting on the endorsements, Crow added.

Mayoral candidate Gloria Apolinario said in a Tuesday phone interview that the party is “supposed to be neutral. They shouldn’t be endorsing anybody,” adding that it puts her and other Republican candidates at a disadvantage.

“I run on my merits,” she said.

ECRP endorsed council candidates were showcased with signs along with their names listed with President Trump’s on the back of t-shirts during a Saturday event held at the GOP headquarters during a Back the Blue Pancake Breakfast and Fun Fair.

District 2 candidate Rachel Minor said that she appreciates all endorsements whether they be republican or democrat.

“I’m a republican so to have the party back me is an honor,” she said.

She spoke on her platform saying that maybe it aligned most with the republican platform itself. District 1 candidate Mark Matta also said that it was probably his values that aligned with the local GOP.

“It’s no secret that I am a very conservative republican,” he said adding that he didn’t know why other republicans were not endorsed, but that he’ll take any endorsement he can get.