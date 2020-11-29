Runoff election early voting

Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Dec. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 7 to 9 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 10-11.

Locations for early voting include the Ector County Courthouse Annex, The Globe Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium.

Election day locations will include The Global Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium. Voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.