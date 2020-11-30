  • November 30, 2020

Runoff election early voting

Runoff election early voting

Posted: Monday, November 30, 2020 1:30 am

Odessa American

Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., today through-Dec. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 7 to 9 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 10-11.

Locations for early voting include the Ector County Courthouse Annex, The Globe Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium.

Election day locations will include The Global Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium. Voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Posted in , on Monday, November 30, 2020 1:30 am.

