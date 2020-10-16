  • October 16, 2020

Have you voted?

Posted: Friday, October 16, 2020 6:30 pm

Early voting continues through Oct. 30.

The Ector County Courthouse Annex, 1010 E. Eighth St., room 104, early voting hours are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 26-28, 29-30; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 25.

Four other voting locations will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 24; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 25; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 26-28; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 29-30 at Kellus Turner Community Building, 2230 Sycamore Drive; Westlake Hardware Store, 4652 E. University Blvd.; The Globe Theater at Odessa College, 2308 Shakespeare Road; and Salinas Community Building, 600 W. Clements St.

So far in Ector County 12,687 have voted.

For sample ballots or more information, call 498-4030 or visit www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.elections.

