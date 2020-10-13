Have you voted?

Early voting continues through Oct. 30.

The Ector County Courthouse Annex, 1010 E. Eighth St., room 104, early voting hours are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and Oct. 19-23; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 26-28, 29-30; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 25.

Four other voting locations will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday, Oct. 19-23; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 24; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 25; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 26-28; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 29-30 at Kellus Turner Community Building, 2230 Sycamore Drive; Westlake Hardware Store, 4652 E. University Blvd.; The Globe Theater at Odessa College, 2308 Shakespeare Road; and Salinas Community Building, 600 W. Clements St.

Elections Administrator Lisa Sertuche said a total of 1,878 have voted in Ector County as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A daily voting totals document emailed Tuesday evening by the Ector County Elections office was blank.

For sample ballots or more information, call 498-4030 or visit www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.elections.