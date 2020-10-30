Have you voted? Today is the last day of early voting

The Ector County Courthouse Annex, 1010 E. Eighth St., room 104, early voting hours are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Four other voting locations will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Kellus Turner Community Building, 2230 Sycamore Drive; Westlake Hardware Store, 4652 E. University Blvd.; The Globe Theater at Odessa College, 2308 Shakespeare Road; and Salinas Community Building, 600 W. Clements St.
So far in Ector County 32,259 have voted.
For sample ballots or more information, call 498-4030 or visit www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.elections.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.