Election officials needed

The Ector County Department of Elections Administration is once again recruiting election officials.

Many election judges and clerks are needed to staff the local vote centers county-wide.

Bilingual poll workers are in high demand at each polling place in order to meet federal requirements. Applicants are asked to notify ECDLA if you speak/write English and Spanish proficiently.

For more information, call Amanda Snyder at 498-4030 or 238-8345 or email amanda.snyder@ectorcountytx.gov.