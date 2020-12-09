Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through today and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday.

Locations for early voting include the Ector County Courthouse Annex, The Globe Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium. Westlake Hardware is not a location. In Midland, early voting will be at Midland County Annex Elections Office, 2110 N. A St. Midland.

Election day locations will include The Globe Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium. In Midland, Odesa Country Club, No. 1 Fairway, Midland County Annex Courtroom, 2110 N. A St., Midland, MLK, Jr. Community Center, 5600 Butternut, Midland, and Midland Chin Church , 2800 W. Louisiana Ave, Midland.

Voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.