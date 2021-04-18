Early voting begins April 19 to April 26 for the Ector County Independent School District and The Ector County Hospital District.

Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27 at the Ector County Courthouse Annex, room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.

The following “precincts” will not be voting in this election due to no opposition in those districts and the current officeholders are declared elected. Precincts are: 102, 107, 108, 109, 110, 201, 207, 304, 305, 307, 309, 312, 401, 402, 403, 404, 405, 406, 407, 408, 409 and 412.

For sample ballets or more information, visit www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Elections or www.sos.state.tx.us.

Contact the elections office if you are unsure of your voting status at the Ector County Election Office, 1010 E. Eighth St., or call 432-498-4030.