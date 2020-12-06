  • December 6, 2020

Early voting

Posted: Sunday, December 6, 2020 1:30 am

Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wedensday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday.

Locations for early voting include the Ector County Courthouse Annex, The Globe Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium. Westlake Hardware is not a location.

Election day locations will include The Globe Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium. Voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

