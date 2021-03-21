Early voting begins April 19 to April 26 for the Ector County Independent School District and The Ector County Hospital District.

Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19-23 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27 at the Ector County Courthouse Annex, room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.

If you are not a registered voter or if you need to update your address with the voter registrar, you have until April 1, to do so in person, or application must be postmarked April 1.

To register to vote, for sample ballets or more information, visit www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Elections or www.sos.state.tx.us.

Contact the elections office if you are unsure of your voting status at the Ector County Election Office, 1010 E. Eighth St., or call 432-498-4030.