Posted: Sunday, April 4, 2021 1:15 am

Early voting begins April 19 for the Ector County Independent School District and The Ector County Hospital District.

Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19-23 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27 at the Ector County Courthouse Annex, room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.

For sample ballets or more information, visit www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Elections or www.sos.state.tx.us.

Contact the elections office if you are unsure of your voting status at the Ector County Election Office, 1010 E. Eighth St., or call 432-498-4030.

