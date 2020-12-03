Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 7-9 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 10-11.

Locations for early voting include the Ector County Courthouse Annex, The Globe Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium. Westlake Hardware is not a location.

Election day locations will include The Global Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium. Voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.