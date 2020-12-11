Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Locations for early voting include the Ector County Courthouse Annex, The Globe Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium. Westlake Hardware is not a location. In Midland, early voting will be at Midland County Annex Elections Office, 2110 N. A St. Midland.

Election day locations will include The Globe Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium. In Midland, Odessa Country Club, No. 1 Fairway, Midland County Annex Courtroom, 2110 N. A St., Midland, MLK, Jr. Community Center, 5600 Butternut, Midland, and Midland Chin Church, 2800 W. Louisiana Ave, Midland.

Voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.