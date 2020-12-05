Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 10-11.
Locations for early voting include the Ector County Courthouse Annex, The Globe Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium. Westlake Hardware is not a location.
Election day locations will include The Globe Theater at Odessa College, Salinas Community Building and First Church of the Nazarene Gymnasium. Voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
