  • April 19, 2021

Early voting begins today - Odessa American: Elections

Early voting begins today

Posted: Monday, April 19, 2021 3:30 am

Posted: Monday, April 19, 2021 3:30 am

Early voting begins today for the Ector County Independent School District and The Ector County Hospital District.

Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through April 23 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27 at the Ector County Courthouse Annex, room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.

Election Day is May 1.

The District 7 board seat on the Ector County Hospital District Board is being sought by incumbent Ben Casey Quiroz, who wants a second term. His challenger is Odessan Kathy Rhodes.

Quiroz, a chiropractor at HQ Chiropractic in Odessa, said he is seeking re-election because he has the experience and leadership skills to make sure Medical Center Hospital continues to provide quality services to the community.

Rhodes and her husband are the co-owners of Custom Wholesale Supply and Johnstone Supply Chain specializing in the wholesale of heating and air condition systems – a family-owned business in operation for 45 years.

Rhodes said she decided to make a bid for the board seat because residents need their voices heard, and she wants to make sure future decisions made by the hospital are fiscally responsible.

In the race for the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees Position 4, appointed incumbent Chris Stanley will face Jesse Christesson.

Stanley is associate professor of art at the University of Texas Permian Basin. An Iowa City, Iowa, native, Stanley earned a degree in secondary English education from the University of Kansas with the goal of becoming a middle school English teacher. At the same time, he earned a bachelor of fine arts in design with an emphasis in ceramics and that led to getting an MFA in art from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, which then led to him being hired to come to Odessa in 1992.

Christesson works for Black Gold Rental Tools and said he was homeschooled through high school graduation.

For sample ballets or more information, visit www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Elections or www.sos.state.tx.us.

Contact the elections office if you are unsure of your voting status at the Ector County Election Office, 1010 E. Eighth St., or call 432-498-4030.

Posted in , on Monday, April 19, 2021 3:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

