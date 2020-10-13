  • October 13, 2020

Early Voting attracts crowds - Odessa American: Elections

Early Voting attracts crowds

  • First in Line

    Eli Hartman

    Voters wait in line outside of the Westlake Ace Hardware on University Boulevard for the first day of early voting on Tuesday morning. The last day to apply for ballot by mail has to be received by Oct. 23, and the last day of early voting is Oct. 30.

Posted: Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:06 pm

Early Voting attracts crowds By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Early voting is underway in Ector County as hundreds of voters made their way to their locations to submit ballots for the 2020 elections.

Tuesday was the first day of early voting, which runs through Oct. 30. Odessans also tried to get a head start and beat the rush to have one less thing to worry about by the time Election Day arrives on Nov. 3.

Voters in Odessa will not only be participating in the presidential election, but also in the city contest which includes choosing a new mayor.

The early voting schedule will last until Oct. 30.

Odessans can vote early at one of five locations including the Ector County Courthouse Annex, Kellus Turner Community Building, Westlake Hardware Store, the Globe Theater at Odessa College and the Salinas Community Building.

People can vote from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as well as Oct. 19-23.

On Oct. 24, the voting hours for the Ector County Courthouse Annex (Room 104) will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the other early voting locations.

The voting hours for Oct. 25 are 1-6 p.m. at all the locations.

For Ector County Elections Administrator Lisa Sertuche, the turnout for the first day of early voting was a little surprising.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sertuche said a total of 1,878 turned out to vote.

“The turnout has been phenomenal,” Sertuche said. “We had a line at 7 a.m. already wrapped around the annex and Westlake had a line and so did Odessa College … I knew that we would have a line but not wrapped around the (annex) building,”

Sertuche said that reasons for the decent turnout were the presidential election and the city elections.

She said that there were no major problems with the voting machines in the early hours on Tuesday.

“Everything’s been running smooth,” Sertuche said.

She also added that they’ve been taking COVID safety measures.

“So far, the voters have been wearing masks and we’ve had a marking outside with red tape for self distancing,” Sertuche said. “We have our workers cleaning the machines before the voter goes up to vote so we’re taking precautions.”

Roger Ehrenberg, who’s lived in Odessa for 20 years, said he usually doesn’t miss an opportunity to submit his ballot early.

“I don’t know why I vote early,” Ehrenberg said. “I always just feel like I’m ready to vote when it comes time.”

For Ehrenberg and others, the opportunity to vote early takes care of the potential problem of having to wait in long lines on the day of the election.

“With early voting, you can just come by today or tomorrow and maybe the lines won’t be as long,” he said.

Donna Kelm, who was also voting early on Tuesday, getting it out of the way was also a relief.

“I want to get it done,” Kelm said. “I want to get it done early and I want to get it counted.

“It’s a peace of mind. You don’t have to battle with everyone to do it at the last minute. You know what you’ve done and you are ahead of the game.”

For more information, call 432-489-4030 or visit the Ector County Elections Administration website at http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Elections.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 4:06 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

