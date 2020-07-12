  • July 12, 2020

County race on the line Tuesday - Odessa American: Elections

County race on the line Tuesday

Posted: Sunday, July 12, 2020 3:30 am

Odessa American

It’s election runoff day on Tuesday and Odessa voters have only a couple of options on the ballot but one will decide who represents Precinct 1 as county commissioner in Ector County.

Mike Gardner is challenging incumbent Eddy Shelton for the seat after no one got 50.01 percent of the 2,890 votes in March during the primary election.

The winner of this GOP runoff will be commissioner as there is no democrat in the race on Election Day in November.

Former Odessa city councilman Gardner embraced a family tradition with his bid for a four-year term as Precinct 1 commissioner on the Ector County Commissioners Court, leading the three-man field in March but falling into a runoff with Shelton, who ran second.

Returns showed Gardner with 1,369 votes or 47.4 percent, Shelton 966 or 33.4 percent and Hoss Dugger with 555 or 19.2 percent.

Gardner seeks the seat of his late father, Freddie Gardner, who served for 17 years until his death in 2014. Shelton seeks a second term after his 2014 appointment and 2016 unopposed election.

Precinct 1 is the county’s biggest precinct, encompassing far northern and far western Odessa along with a big chunk of the county to its far north-central, northwestern and western boundaries and to near its southwestern boundary.

Democrats on Tuesday in Ector County have only two races – that of U.S. Senator between Royce West and Mary MJ Hegar and the runoff for railroad commissioner between Chrysta Castaneda and Roberto R. Alonzono.

Polling Locations

The following locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

  • Crossroads Fellowship (Room 1135), 6901 Texas 191 Frontage.
  • First Baptist Church (Discover Room), 709 N. Lee St.
  • First Church of the Nazarene (gymnasium), 2223 Lyndale Drive.
  • Kellus Turner Community Building, 2230 Sycamore Drive.
  • Kingston Avenue Baptist Church (fellowship hall), 5200 Kingston Ave.
  • Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord (foyer), 1603 N. Grandview Ave.
  • Murry Fly Elementary (foyer), 11688 W. Westview Drive.
  • Odessa College Sports Center (foyer), 201 W. University Blvd.
  • Odessa Christian Faith Center, 180 Youth Building (sanctuary), 8828 Andrews Highway.
  • PAL Center, 1015 N. County Road West.
  • Salinas Community Building, 600 W. Clements St.
  • Sherwood Community Building, 4819 N. Everglade Ave.
  • Slator Community Building, 1001 W. 38th St.
  • St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church (gymnasium), 7601 N. Grandview Ave.

Visit tinyurl.com/y73lmxml.

Posted in , on Sunday, July 12, 2020 3:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

