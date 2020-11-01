Candidates talk transparency

Transparency in city government has been in the news this election season and with the mayor’s seat up for grabs, as well as three hotly contested city council positions, there could be a whole new look to Odessa’s city leadership come 2021.
Candidates were asked about transparency, as well as their thoughts on an ongoing lawsuit brought by the Odessa American against the City in January to enforce the state law that guarantees the public’s right to see basic police records. The City has spent more than $60,000 so far to fight releasing timely crime information to both the newspaper and the public.
It is the second lawsuit brought by the OA in recent years dealing with government transparency. The first was in 2017 and alleged the City Council violated state open meetings laws. That lawsuit was settled in 2018 when the Odessa City Council agreed to start keeping audio recordings of all closed door meetings and to comply with requirements of the Texas Open Meetings Act. The City also agreed to reimburse $12,500 of the newspaper’s legal fees.
While some Odessans have criticized the current City Council as being effectively unaccountable for open government obligations under state law, council candidates recently spoke about open meetings and public information as being key to gaining public trust and helping keeping the citizens of Odessa informed.
In addressing the newspaper’s current lawsuit, mayoral candidate Javier Joven said if elected, he hopes to do as much as he can in the name of transparent government.
“Who suffers here is the public for the reason is, I think, I see this as a very minute issue that the city is holding steadfast of their position,” he said. “How can we not just sit down and work this out without litigation and it just seems that the city in every instance, it just keeps bowing up and saying, ‘ya know what this is our position and we’re gonna see it through,’ at the expense of the public and public monies.”
Incumbent Mayor David Turner, who is seeking the at-large city council seat, said some police records should not be released such as social security numbers and other “sensitive information” that could be used in identity theft or the names of juvenile sexual assault victims.
Odessa American Publisher Patrick Canty said such information has never been sought by the newspaper or any other reputable news organization and has never been included in basic police reports to which the public is entitled.
Turner also spoke on having the council meetings live-streamed but noted that it would cost the city money to get the equipment to do so.
“None of that technology is cheap. You’d probably have to put in four or five cameras just to have a good view and upgrade the audio because the audio would have to be of better quality,” he said, adding that the information should be better catalogued so that people could look up specific meetings online.
Joven also spoke on what he would do if elected for the sake of informing the public.
“Everything has to be on the forefront. I don’t like the fact that we’re having workshops where attendance is even more scarce than the city council. Everything should be done at the city council, everything, the proposals, the workshops…we’re not gonna increase attendance by the public so it’s our responsibility as a public entity, all public entities to get the information to the public,” he said adding that every avenue should be exhausted to inform citizens.
He said that in the past he has spoken to the media to get the word out regarding decisions facing the community and city council.
“Some people saw it as boasting or trying to garner attention, I used it as a means to communicate,” he said.
He also spoke about how citizens should be able to speak and have more discussion with council members during meetings further explaining that the three-minute comment period should be broadened.
Joven’s opponent, Gloria Apolinario, said the City should not have appealed a recent ruling by a visiting state district judge, who denied a motion by the city to dismiss the newspaper’s lawsuit.
“It’s more burden to the taxpayers because we are the ones paying for those lawyers,” she said.
“In government, everything should be transparent because it’s also the people’s records,” she said.
“That’s why the Freedom of Information Act was created because of that and I think we should all follow that not only in Odessa, but nationwide because that’s how you should run government.”
Apolinario said that the people need to know what is happening so they know what decisions to make as well as who to vote into office.
She added that if elected her office would have an, “open door policy”.
She spoke about having a citizen advisory board made up of around 5 or 7 citizens in each district to meet with council members.
“I’m gonna dedicate a telephone number for the office of the mayor so people can call in and I’ll have volunteers who man it and what’s gonna happen is if anybody needs help from the city, we can just refer them to the department,” she said further saying she would like to dedicate a website for the mayor so people could reach her as well.
She spoke on increasing public interaction in council and said that there should be, “a council for people to be heard too,” which would be separate from the advisory board.
“If it’s public information then it needs to be released unless they are protected under the law,” District 1 City Council candidate Eddie Mitchell said, in reference to the City’s current legal dispute with the newspaper.
He said he personally did not think the names of victims of certain violent crimes should be published but added that the public and the news media should be able to get that public information.
Mitchell said if elected, he would advocate “for making sure the community knows what we’re (council) going to do or what we’re trying to do, and you never know, we may get some good input from the community that might help us in our decision-making.”
He said there needs to be more input from the community, something he believes is hindered by the fact that council work sessions occur before noon on Tuesdays.
“I’m for going back to them six o’clock meetings where the community can come,” he said. “The City Council, even me, we’re not the smartest people in the world, but people voted for us and put trust in us to try to make things better.”
Mitchell’s opponent, Mark Matta, had similar sentiments regarding meeting times.
“I think one thing we need to do is make the meetings more accessible to the public,” he said of the 10 a.m. work sessions.
“Let’s do it where it’s more open for people to come in and with the advent of social media and websites and what not, there are so many more avenues to get the word out to people,” he said, adding that the council needs to “go above and beyond” when giving public notices.
“Put it on social media,” he said. “Let the people know that there’s gonna be an important meeting going on and not just a public notice on the front door of City Hall.”
Matta also spoke on the current open records lawsuit, in which the newspaper is challenging the City over its practice of redacting public information from public crime records and not releasing those records in a timely manner and in accordance with state law.
“I feel right now that the current council is trying to kind of usurp their authority of this public information records lawsuit,” Matta said, adding that he doesn’t believe that any member of City Council has the right to be exempt from public information laws.
“Part of the job is being held accountable by the press,” he said “This is a First Amendment issue basically — the freedom of the press.
“Ya’ll have that, and even though sometime. . . it can get annoying, but that’s their job. Their job is to cover the stories that sometimes may be uncomfortable. That’s the job of the press. . . to make sure that the citizens know what’s going on.”
At-Large City Council candidate La-Tasha Gentry said she believes “public records should be made accessible to the community and it shouldn’t be a long process.”
If it’s public, then it should be easily accessible to the public, Gentry said.
“What’s the point if you request it today and then you get an answer two weeks later,” she said. “That’s. . . not really news.”
Gentry said that in the past, she knows City Council meetings have been recorded and sometimes they have been uploaded but not until about two weeks later.
“If I could get on the City Council, I would really want. . . for there to be no more than 48 hours for it to be updated to the site and YouTube,” she said.
She said a quick turnaround on uploading those meetings is a benefit for the public.
“They’re meeting regularly,” she said. “They’re meeting every two weeks and there’s those study sessions in between, so it needs to be updated within two days so people can stay current and that allows transparency because technically they are transparent because they are posting it, but it’s posted a little later than it should be.”
District 1 candidate Tiki Davis also spoke on what he hopes to do for transparency in city government.
“I’m just gonna try and be open and as transparent as I possibly can with the knowledge that I can share with the public, so I would just say when it’s a city council meeting and its open to the public, I would just advise everybody to attend,” he said. “Because whoever is elected is not gonna be able to get all the information every time so whatever I miss, I hope there’s somebody else that can pick it up.”
Davis said every citizen should be informed on what’s happening in city government and be able to get that information.
“If I knew information that I could share with the citizens or the constituents of that district if I’m elected I’ll release em’ freely,” he said.
District 2 candidate Rachel Minor said that open meetings are the law.
“Right now, there’s a lawsuit going between the City and the OA if I’m understanding things correctly, so I think that everyone should obey the law,” she said. “The more transparency you have, the more people trust you and the city really needs to build some trust back with the citizens and the departments.”
When it comes to meetings, Minor said she’d like to see more people involved.
“All you can do is make it welcoming for people,” she said, adding that there is always a need to do better when communicating with the public about meeting times, availability, projects and processes.
Minor’s opponent Steve Thompson said that he doesn’t like the fact that the OA had to sue the city over information.
Thompson said that there shouldn’t be a gray area in what information should be released and said that in his mind it’s black and white with what is public information. He added that the way public information has been released lawfully in different cities and police departments is the way it should be done.
“Whatever it is, it is,” he said. “We need to release whatever we can release except for the names that are listed in a sexual assault.”
Mayoral candidate Dewey Bryant, at-large council candidate Denise Swanner, at-large candidate Jo Ann Davenport Littleton and District 1 candidate Michael Shelton did not return phone calls for this story.
