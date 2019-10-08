  • October 8, 2019

August Pfluger is a political newcomer

Posted: Tuesday, October 8, 2019 4:16 pm

Air Force pilot wants Conaway seat By Laura Dennis ldennis@oaoa.com Odessa American

August Pfluger wants to fill Congressman Mike Conaway’s shoes and says a track record of service and country before self as an F-22 Air Force pilot for almost 20 years will help him unite District 11.

Pfluger was in Odessa on Tuesday meeting with community leaders and said during an editorial board meeting that he will forge strong relationships in District 11 and that West Texans are ready to rally behind the idea of servant leadership. “I am from District 11. I will fight for District 11 and work hard for the people of this area,” he said.

With Conaway’s retirement there is a crowded field of mostly Republican candidates including the San Angelo resident Pfluger, who said he is a seventh generation Texan who has been deployed all over the world. “The things we learned (in Texas) and the values we were raised with carried us through,” he said of his travels while deployed. “We always knew we would find our way back to where we grew up.”

The primary isn’t until March and the filing deadline is in December but candidates are already making the rounds to fill the District 11 seat that includes 29 counties.

Pfluger said he and wife, Camille, prayed about the future of their family, which includes three daughters, and made the decision for Pfluger to seek the office. It is his first time to run for any office and he said his service in the Air Force is a key factor to making him the right fit for the job.

He said he has insight into issues that face District 11 and that he grew up in a ranching family, understands the military and has strong ties to the oil and gas industry including a brother who is president of a Midland company.

He said he has a passion for national security and that District 11 has “everything to do with national security.” He added that agriculture is important in this area and that the Permian Basin has the largest secure reserve in the world. “This is a gift, it’s a treasure and it needs to be treated as such.”

He said he is former member of President Donald Trump’s National Security Council staff. His job during that time was to provide the president with options on a number of security issues.

Pfluger, who graduated from the Air Force Academy with honors, holds advanced degrees in aeronautical sciences and military strategy and is currently completing another master’s degree in international business and policy at Georgetown University.

He says his education and military service, which includes commanding hundreds of combat airmen and serving in the Pentagon and NATO Command, make him uniquely qualified for the District 11 congressional seat. He is a decorated combat veteran with over 300 hours of action against radical jihadists in the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

He is also a Trump supporter who predicts a second term for the President and says Trump’s current negotiations on trade deals are good for the country.

“He is going to get a good deal for this country and those good deals are going to benefit this district tremendously,” Pfluger said. “Trump cares about this country and is doing the right things for us.”

Pfluger said the current impeachment talks are “political theater” and that Democrats are grasping at straws and that they are seeking to derail Trump and the “rest of the country.”

He lives in San Angelo and his three daughters attend school there. Camille Pfluger is a graduate of Texas A&M. He works in his family ranching business and founded an energy investment company.

Pfluger said he is a strong gun rights advocate who believes in the Second Amendment.

He said he is a man of faith who turned to prayer while contemplating a run for office. “We looked at our path and prayed and the path led us to a point to make a decision to continue serving like I have done for almost 20 years and in a way that protects and defends this district and the values we hold dear.”

