Forum shows agreement on impeachment

President Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate was one of the topics broached in Wednesday’s luncheon review of 11th District congressional candidates by the Ector County Republican Women at the Odessa Country Club.

Brandon Batch, who recently moved back to Midland, said people recognize that the impeachment is a sham.

“We have so many problems here at home and we’re trying to solve so many problems so far from our shores,” Batch said.

He said infrastructure, health care and other issues need to be addressed.

Robert Tucker of Comanche told the packed house that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, is trying to control the Senate and the whole government. He said voters should put someone in office who will look out for the interests of their own district.

Other participants were August Pfluger of San Angelo, Jamie Berryhill of Odessa, Wesley Virdell of Brady, J. Ross Lacy of Midland, Ned Luscombe of Gardendale, Casey Gray, of Odessa, and J.D. Faircloth of Midland, who are vying for the seat left open by the retirement of 11th Congressional District Congressman Mike Conaway, and gave their views on a variety of topics at the forum.

CBS 7 News co-anchor Jay Hendricks, the moderator, had asked about impeachment and how it makes the country look on the world stage.

Hendricks established by a show of hands that they all believe in the Second Amendment, the right to carry guns, support the border wall, term limits, are all pro life, advocate for immigration reform, support President Trump, are against red flag laws and support limited government and states’ rights.

Pfluger is an Air Force veteran who spent two decades serving this country. “What we can all agree on is there is a lack of due process,” he said.

He said the impeachment process has been conducted behind closed doors and he has worked with President Trump and seen how much he cares about this country.

Berryhill said Trump is leading the country in the right direction and “we must stand with him.”

Luscombe said this is a war between the Deep State and Trump. It started with President Woodrow Wilson and President Franklin D. Roosevelt continued it.

“Now we’ve got Trump who was elected and he and the bureaucracies are fighting with each other …,” Luscombe said.

The candidates agreed that more mental health facilities are needed and one said over prescription of drugs is to blame.

Faircloth said most major shooting cases carried in the media involve anger or mental illness that people observed but didn’t report.

“I think there has to be some sharing between states and the federal government. If necessary, give them some medical treatment such that they can correct their situation. I think that’s the important thing is to have an information system where these people that demonstrate weakness or mental issues that they’re put on the radar,” Faircloth said.

Candidates also discussed fiscal responsibility, putting God and the Bible back into schools and into society and returning to the country’s founding principles.

The Republican primary is March 3 and the general election is Nov. 3.