It’s Super Tuesday across the country and in Texas with several important local races on the ballot.

Ector County will decide two county commissioner races during the March GOP primary as there are no Democratic challengers. Voters will also likely cut down the field in the packed District 11 congressional race for a May 26 runoff.

Precinct 1 Ector County Commissioner Eddy Shelton faces Mike Gardner and Hoss Dugger for his seat. In Precinct 3 Jeff Russell faces Don Stringer for the retiring Dale Childers slot.

Gardner is a former Odessa City councilman and the son of longtime commissioner the late Freddie Gardner.

Today’s Republican primary to succeed Rep. Mike Conaway of Midland as congressman from the 11th District of Texas will most likely lead to a May 26 runoff when the field of 10 is pared to two and new rules apply.

According to the elections office of Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs in Austin, one of the most important rules for voters is that you can’t participate in the Democratic primary and then cross party lines to the Republican runoff. You may only vote in the GOP’s runoff if you either vote in its primary or don’t vote in either primary.

State law requires voters to register at least 30 days before an election, which of course will be April 26 for the runoff in the massive 29-county west-east-running district.

Early voting and mail in totals in Ector County showed 1,286 Democratic voters and 5,410 Republicans from the 77,660 registered for early voting, which ended Friday. That’s only 6,696 total voters.

GOP candidates campaigning to succeed Conaway include August Pfluger of San Angelo, J. Ross Lacy, J.D. Faircloth and Brandon Batch of Midland, Jamie Berryhill and Casey Gray of Odessa, Ned Luscombe of Gardendale, Robert Tucker of Comanche, Wesley Virdell of Brady and Gene Barber of Colorado City.

The Republican nominee will face Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and Libertarian Wacey Alpha Cody, both of San Angelo, in the Nov. 3 general election.

Final results of early voting in Midland County showed 13,281 total voters with 1,624 Democrats and 11,657 Republicans.

Unopposed Republicans include State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, Sheriff Mike Griffis, Dusty Gallivan, who is leaving the county attorney’s office to run for district attorney to replace the retiring Bobby Bland, and Greg Barber, who is running for county attorney.

Judge Sara Kate Billingsley of the 446th Judicial District is unopposed as are Justin Low, seeking the 161st District judgeship being vacated by the retiring John Smith, and County Tax Assessor-Collector Lindy Wright.

The District 11 race began with long-serving Midland Congressman Mike Conaway’s July 31 announcement that he would retire from the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington with the expiration of his current term. The general election will be on Nov. 3.

GOP candidates include Wesley Virdell of Brady, Robert Tucker of Comanche, Ned Luscombe of Gardendale, Gene Barber of Colorado City, J.D. Faircloth and J. Ross Lacy and Brandon Batch of Midland, Casey Gray and Jamie Berryhill Jr., both of Odessa, and August Pfluger of San Angelo. Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and Libertarian Wacey Alpha Cody, both of San Angelo, are unchallenged in the primary.

Here are other important dates for this year’s election:

April 27: This is the last day to register to vote in the primary runoffs. Runoffs happen whenever a single candidate doesn’t cross the 50 percent threshold in the March primary. The District 11 congressional race will most likely end in a runoff.

This is the last day to register to vote in the primary runoffs. Runoffs happen whenever a single candidate doesn’t cross the 50 percent threshold in the March primary. The District 11 congressional race will most likely end in a runoff. May 15: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail for the primary runoff.

Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail for the primary runoff. May 18: Early voting in the primary runoff begins.

Early voting in the primary runoff begins. May 22: Early voting in the primary runoff ends.

Early voting in the primary runoff ends. May 26: This is primary runoff election day, your last chance to have a say in who the Republicans or Democrats nominate in any races that went to a runoff. Make sure to show up at your local precinct, unless your county is participating in countywide voting. You can find this out by checking the county’s website.

This is primary runoff election day, your last chance to have a say in who the Republicans or Democrats nominate in any races that went to a runoff. Make sure to show up at your local precinct, unless your county is participating in countywide voting. You can find this out by checking the county’s website. Oct. 5: Final day to register to vote for the general election.

Final day to register to vote for the general election. Oct. 19: Early voting begins.

Early voting begins. Oct. 23: Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail for the primary.

Final day to request a ballot to vote by mail for the primary. Oct. 30: Early voting ends.

Early voting ends. Nov. 3: Election Day.

The following locations will be open during Election Day only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.