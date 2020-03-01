Who’ll make congressional runoff?

Tuesday’s Republican primary to succeed Rep. Mike Conaway of Midland as congressman from the 11th District of Texas will most likely lead to a May 26 runoff when the field of 10 is pared to two and new rules apply.

According to the elections office of Texas Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs in Austin, one of the most important rules for voters is that you can’t participate in the Democratic primary and then cross party lines to the Republican runoff. You may only vote in the GOP’s runoff if you either vote in its primary or don’t vote in either primary.

State law requires voters to register at least 30 days before an election, which of course will be April 26 for the runoff in the massive 29-county west-east-running district.

Ector County Republican Chairman Tisha Crow declined Wednesday to pick the two most probable finalists and said none of the hopefuls had been particularly helpful with stirring interest in the primary, which a spokeswoman for the county elections office said only drew 1,286 Democratic voters and 5,410 Republicans from the 77,660 registered for early voting, which ended Friday. That’s only 6,696 total voters.

“I see people every day who ask, ‘Who do you think will be in the runoff?’” Crow said. “With this many candidates in the field, how do you tell for sure?”

Predicting that only 40 percent of Ector County’s primary voters will come back for the runoff, she said the candidates should not take all the blame for failing to inspire. “I wouldn’t say anyone has done anything outstanding that truly broke the mold so we could say, ‘Wow, that was really creative or unusual!’” Crow said.

“It has been a typical race, but that may be a bit hard. They’ve run good races. You can only reinvent the wheel so much and still have it roll. I’m hoping for a surge, but I am very surprised that the turnout was so disappointing. We should have more enthusiasm with so many candidates.

“There’s no logical reason why it has fallen off this way. It’s got to be complacency, but people have to understand how important this is. We’re electing the next congressman who will represent this area.”

Crow said the Texas Legislature’s mandate in Austin to redraw state and federal political boundaries next year further complicates the scenario, though she’s hopeful the 11th will be substantially unchanged.

The candidates are August Pfluger of San Angelo, J. Ross Lacy, J.D. Faircloth and Brandon Batch of Midland, Jamie Berryhill and Casey Gray of Odessa, Ned Luscombe of Gardendale, Robert Tucker of Comanche, Wesley Virdell of Brady and Gene Barber of Colorado City.

The Republican nominee will face Democrat Jon Mark Hogg and Libertarian Wacey Alpha Cody, both of San Angelo, in the Nov. 3 general election.

Until nine years ago, Texas runoffs were held 30 days after the primaries in which no candidate had gotten more than 50 percent of the vote. This one will be conducted 84 days later because state legislators acceded to new federal requirements in the 2011 legislative session, said Stephen Chang, communications director for the secretary of state.

“The runoff period was lengthened to accommodate the federal law requirement that ballots be sent to overseas and military voters 45 days before an election,” Chang said. “The calendar was modified by Senate Bill 100 in the 82nd Legislative Session in response to the passage of the federal Military and Overseas Voter Empowerment (MOVE) Act in 2010.”

Participation was much better in Midland County, where Elections Administrator Deborah Land said. “It’s way higher than 2018 and ’16.”

Final results of early voting in Midland County showed 13,281 total voters with 1,624 Democrats and 11,657 Republicans.

Midland County GOP Chairman Sherri Merket also declined to pick the top two Republicans. “I’m sure we will have a runoff, but it’s hard to say how much the turnout will drop off,” Merket said.

“I feel like there is quite a bit of interest because it is an important race. I’m hoping for a 50 percent turnout for Tuesday and with early voting.”

She said primary participation is also relevant as a qualifier to attend county and state party conventions. “A lot of people have been pleased with the candidates and some have not been pleased,” Merket said.

“It’s very important who we send up to Washington to represent this district out here in West Texas.