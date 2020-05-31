The Ector County and Midland County Elections Office have scheduled Early Voting June 29-July 10 for the Joint Primary Runoff Election on July 14.
Early voting polling locations and times in Odessa:
Ector County Courthouse Annex (room 104), 1010 E. Eighth St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29-July 2, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 5, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6-10.
Murry Fly Elementary (Foyer), 11688 W. Westview Drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29-July 2 and July 6-10, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 5.
Westlake Hardware Store, 4652 E. University Blvd., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29-July 2 and July 6-10, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 5.
Odessa College Sports Center (Foyer), 201 W. University Blvd., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29-July 2 and July 6-10, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 5.
Salinas Community Building, 600 W. Clements St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29-July 2 and July 6-10, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 5.
Sample ballots are available at the following websites:
Ector: tinyurl.com/yb9gap35
Midland: tinyurl.com/y3nmfrmy
Secretary of State: ww.sos.state.tx.us
Election Day is July 14 and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may vote at any of the Vote centers on this day.
For more information, call the elections office at 498-4030 in Odessa or 688-4890 in Midland visit tinyurl.com/mlmhnvg or check the local newspaper.
