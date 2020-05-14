July runoff election requires voter registration

Those who wish to be eligible to vote in the joint primary runoff election on July 14 must be a registered voter, according to the Ector County Elections Office.

People who are not a registered voter or need to update their addresses with the voter registrar have until June 15 to do so in person, or at least have the application postmarked by June 15. People may also submit an application online with the Secretary of State at the following email addresses: for Ector County, go to www.co.ector.tx.us/default.aspx?EctorCounty/Elections, Midland County: www.co.midland.tx.us/328/Elections-Office and Secretary of State: www.sos.state.tx.us.