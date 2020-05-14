  • May 14, 2020

July runoff election requires voter registration - Odessa American: Elections

e-Edition Subscribe

July runoff election requires voter registration

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, May 14, 2020 7:45 pm

July runoff election requires voter registration Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Those who wish to be eligible to vote in the joint primary runoff election on July 14 must be a registered voter, according to the Ector County Elections Office.

People who are not a registered voter or need to update their addresses with the voter registrar have until June 15 to do so in person, or at least have the application postmarked by June 15. People may also submit an application online with the Secretary of State at the following email addresses: for Ector County, go to www.co.ector.tx.us/default.aspx?EctorCounty/Elections, Midland County: www.co.midland.tx.us/328/Elections-Office and Secretary of State: www.sos.state.tx.us.

If voters are unsure of their voting status, they can contact the Ector County office at 432-498-4030, the Midland County office at 432-688-4890.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Thursday, May 14, 2020 7:45 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
84°
Humidity: 17%
Winds: S at 4mph
Feels Like: 84°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 91°/Low 61°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.

saturday

weather
High 90°/Low 64°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]