2020 early voters turn out

Early voter numbers have broken records around Texas in 2020 and in Ector County 35,513 were cast as early voting ended Friday.

The Texas Tribune detailed that early voters have turned out statewide and that more than 9 million Texans had cast their ballots making up 53.1 percent of the state’s registered voters surpassing the state’s total votes cast in 2016.

The Tribune also detailed that around 47.6 percent of those people voted in person and 5.6 percent have voted by mail.

Ector County Elections Administrator Lisa Sertuche said that this year, early voter turnout has surpassed the 2016 total of 26,377 early voters.

An Ector County Elections Office November 2016 cumulative report detailed that the combined number of early votes and election day votes came out to a total of 37,284 ballots cast.

Sertuche said that 10,907 votes were cast on election day in 2016.

Sertuche and other employees in the election offices have been swamped, she said via phone Friday, as voters try to, “beat the rush on election day,” she said.

Ector County voters will have a total of 25 polling places that will be open from 7a.m. to 7p.m. Tuesday.

Sertuche said that she believed all the vote centers will be steady and that all of the polling places will most likely have lines.

As far as poll watchers in Ector County polling places, Sertuche said that the only people watching the polls would be those registered to do so with either the Ector County Republican Party or the Ector County Democratic Party.

“I don’t foresee anyone just trying to go in and go because they have to present an appointment of certificate,” she said.

Aside from the Presidential election, this year’s ballot contains multiple regional and city elections including Odessa’s city council, mayoral election, U.S. Rep. for district 11, U.S. Senator, Railroad Commissioner, Chief Justice Supreme Court, Justice Supreme Court spots among others.

Different area sample ballots can be located at https://tinyurl.com/y52q8vn9 and State voting statistics via the Texas Tribune can be located at https://tinyurl.com/majzz4v.