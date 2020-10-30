  • October 30, 2020

2020 early voters turn out - Odessa American: Elections

e-Edition Subscribe

2020 early voters turn out

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Runoffs

City council and mayor candidates need 50 percent plus one of the vote to win their election and City Secretary Norma Grimaldo said that a runoff date has not been scheduled.

Who is Running?
  • Mayor: Dewey Bryant, Javier Joven and Gloria Apolinario.
  • District 1: Eddie Mitchell, Michael Shelton, Mark Matta and Tiki Davis.
  • District 2: Steven Thompson and Rachel Minor.
  • At Large: Denise Swanner, David Turner, Jo Ann Davenport Littleton and La-Tasha Gentry.
Election 2020

Last day of early voting was Oct. 30. Visit http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Elections for more information. Nov. 3rd is election day.

Vote Centers

The following locations will be open during election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

  • United Market (Albertsons), 1350 E. Eighth St.
  • United Market (Albertsons), 2751 N. County Road West
  • Crossroads Fellowship (room 1135), 6901 Texas 191 Frontage
  • Ector County Coliseum (West end of Southwest Hallway), 4201 Andrews Highway
  • First Church of the Nazarene (gymnasium), 2223 Lyndale Drive
  • Gardendale Community Building, 4225 E. Larkspur, Gardendale
  • Getsemani Church (fellowship hall), 8431 S. Highway 385
  • Goldsmith Community Building, 301 Ave. H. Goldsmith
  • Kellus Turner Community Building, 2230 Sycamore Drive
  • Kingston Avenue Baptist Church (fellowship hall), 5200 Kingston Ave.
  • Lincoln Tower (ballroom), 311 W. Fourth St.
  • Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord (foyer), 1603 N. Grandview Ave.
  • Murry Fly Elementary (foyer), 11688 W. Westview Drive
  • Northside Senior Center (multi-purpose room), 1225 N. Adams St.
  • The Globe Theater at Odessa College, 2308 Shakespeare Road
  • Odessa Christian Faith Center; 180 Youth Building (sanctuary), 8828 Andrews Highway
  • PAL Center, 1015 N. County Road West
  • Salinas Community Building, 600 W. Clements St.
  • Sherwood Community Building, 4819 N. Everglade Ave.
  • Slator Community Building, 1001 W. 38th St.
  • St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church (gymnasium), 7601 N. Grandview Ave.
  • VFW Bingo Hall (non-smoking room), 208 E. 63rd St.
  • Westlake Hardware, 4652 E. University Blvd.
  • Wilson’s Corner (dining room), 16514 S. U.S. Highway 385
  • Woodson Community Building, 1010 E. Murphy St.

Posted: Friday, October 30, 2020 7:45 pm

2020 early voters turn out By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

Early voter numbers have broken records around Texas in 2020 and in Ector County 35,513 were cast as early voting ended Friday.

The Texas Tribune detailed that early voters have turned out statewide and that more than 9 million Texans had cast their ballots making up 53.1 percent of the state’s registered voters surpassing the state’s total votes cast in 2016.

The Tribune also detailed that around 47.6 percent of those people voted in person and 5.6 percent have voted by mail.

Ector County Elections Administrator Lisa Sertuche said that this year, early voter turnout has surpassed the 2016 total of 26,377 early voters.

An Ector County Elections Office November 2016 cumulative report detailed that the combined number of early votes and election day votes came out to a total of 37,284 ballots cast.

Sertuche said that 10,907 votes were cast on election day in 2016.

Sertuche and other employees in the election offices have been swamped, she said via phone Friday, as voters try to, “beat the rush on election day,” she said.

Ector County voters will have a total of 25 polling places that will be open from 7a.m. to 7p.m. Tuesday.

Sertuche said that she believed all the vote centers will be steady and that all of the polling places will most likely have lines.

As far as poll watchers in Ector County polling places, Sertuche said that the only people watching the polls would be those registered to do so with either the Ector County Republican Party or the Ector County Democratic Party.

“I don’t foresee anyone just trying to go in and go because they have to present an appointment of certificate,” she said.

Aside from the Presidential election, this year’s ballot contains multiple regional and city elections including Odessa’s city council, mayoral election, U.S. Rep. for district 11, U.S. Senator, Railroad Commissioner, Chief Justice Supreme Court, Justice Supreme Court spots among others.

Different area sample ballots can be located at https://tinyurl.com/y52q8vn9 and State voting statistics via the Texas Tribune can be located at https://tinyurl.com/majzz4v.

Reach Michael Merlo at 432-333-7769 or by email at mmerlo@oaoa.com.

Posted in , on Friday, October 30, 2020 7:45 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
60°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSE at 8mph
Feels Like: 59°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 43°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 79°/Low 47°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 66°/Low 38°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]