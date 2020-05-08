MCH voluntarily downgrades to Level III

Medical Center Hospital will voluntarily downgrade from a Level II trauma center to a Level III on Monday, CEO Russell Tippin said Friday.

In the wake of COVID-19, hospitals have been hit particularly hard with many revenue-generating surgeries being cancelled or postponed until the pandemic is under control. MCH, Tippin said, is no exception and that the move is a staffing and financial decision that will not affect patient care.

“As much as we pride ourselves in being the only Level II Trauma Center in the Permian Basin, we can no longer afford to sustain the necessary requirements to maintain our designation in this current financial climate,” Tippin said. “The fight against COVID-19, coupled with the downturn in the oil and gas industry and the economy has led to a dramatic decrease in patient volume and revenue for the hospital. As a health system that is funded by taxpayers, we have a duty to remain fiscally responsible to the public to maintain financial stability for our future.”

He said the trauma program will still be able to treat all trauma patients brought to the hospital. He added that if a patient should need further care after being treated at MCH, “we still have the ability to transport patients to the nearest Level I trauma facility” (Lubbock) and that they still consider themselves the primary source of trauma care for the Permian Basin.

The differences between a Level II Trauma designation and Level III Trauma designation, Tippin said, are very small and mainly surround some back-up on-call coverage.

Tippin said the voluntary downgrade to a Level III doesn’t mean the hospital has lost sight of the goal of eventually becoming a Level 1 trauma center. He added that it is simply going to take longer to get to that point.

Midland Memorial is a Level III trauma center. Lubbock now has the nearest higher trauma center with University Medical Center at a Level 1.

He said it was a difficult decision that he discussed with staff, doctors and the Ector County Hospital Board members. MCH had just regained the Level II designation in 2019 after being downgraded to a Level III for a short period.

”I consider myself a fixer and am not someone who likes to take a step backward,” Tippin said. “However, this decision is a necessary step that must be made to protect the financial future of the hospital without sacrificing patient care. This resignation is actually a step forward for our hospital in our current situation. Once we consolidate our financial position, we will move forward on a financially stable foundation. We are committed to providing the best and most appropriate health care we can for our community.”

ECHD Board President Don Hallmark said the change in designation will not affect patient care or change the way patients are treated. “The situation that COVID put hospitals in…you have to be fully staffed and spend money but you can’t make any money.”

Hallmark said MCH is losing millions of dollars every month and that Tippin and his staff had to figure out how to salvage money. “There are lots of elements to being a Trauma II and one of the biggest problems for us is almost $3 million a year just for on call neurology. That’s just one component…it’s too big a number to sustain anymore.”

He said he could no longer see spending that money when it would take away for so many other things. “We will still, of course, have a neurologist and the ability to call them in.”

Hallmark said hospitals are struggling everywhere and he has concerns about Permian Basin area hospitals going bankrupt.

“All these counties we serve all those little towns ... we can’t just let it all get shut down and it’s not going to be easy to keep any of them open. There needs to be a national conversation about what we are going to do to save hospitals,” Hallmark said adding “we have to save ourselves as well.”

In July of 2019, Medical Center Hospital was designated a level III trauma center. A news release at the time detailed that a survey by the American College of Surgeons in August 2019 found deficiencies within the trauma department mainly on backup physician specialty call coverage.

By November of 2019, MCH regained the Level II Trauma Center designation. Medical Center Hospital’s current Level II status doesn’t expire until Aug. 16, 2021.